Saints RB Jamaal Williams may ‘take some time’ to return; Kendre Miller a ‘full go’

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen said that Jamaal Williams may “take some time” to return from a hamstring injury he suffered on Monday Night Football.

Williams’ injury forced him to miss the entire second half of the game. In Williams’ absence, Tony Jones Jr., who was elevated from the practice squad amid the team’s running back woes, bulldozed his way to 34 rushing yards on 12 carries, capping his performance with a pair of touchdowns that were instrumental in the Saints’ 20-17 victory.

Allen told reporters on Tuesday that it will “take some time” for Williams to recover.

Allen also said it was his decision to keep rookie running back Kendre Miller out of the contest against the Carolina Panthers and that he should be a “full go” at practice.

Miller could get his first NFL career start at Lambeau Field when the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers on Sun., Sept. 24. Kickoff is at noon.

Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina

Saints’ 2-0 start has fans rejoicing Monday night

The Saints get Alvin Kamara back from suspension in Week 4.

