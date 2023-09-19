BBB Accredited Business
Staying dry but hot in the afternoons

Highs climb to around 90 the next several days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The excitement of that first hint of fall is starting to fade as everyone already wants a real front that knocks our highs down quite a bit. Unfortunately, we may be waiting awhile.

It’s going to be another dry day for your Tuesday as rain chances remain at zero and humidity values stay low. The lower humidity feels great in the morning and evening but the afternoon sun remains hot. Today’s highs will be around 90.

More of the same for the rest of this week as it will be a struggle to see any rain and the only change in weather will be an increase in wind. That building breeze out of the east will feel nice but it will also act to increase the muggies across the area. A flow coming in from the Gulf can always yield a spotty shower so I’ve bumped up rain chances to a dismal 20% Wednesday and Thursday. A quick look ahead to next weekend brings another round of lower humidity but highs stick to around 90.

Nigel is now a hurricane out in the open Atlantic. It will be no threat to land. Elsewhere, we are monitoring a low pressure area that will form off the Southeast Coast this weekend. Early indications are this will slide up the East Coast as it tries to form into our latest named storm. Close to home, I see no threats to the Gulf over the next 7 days.

