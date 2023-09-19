Two killed Tuesday in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in New Orleans East, police said Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 19).

The NOPD disclosed few details of the double homicide, except to say a male and female victim were declared dead at the scene, the parking lot of the Chef Discount Market in the 10800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. A black Mustang could be seen surrounded by investigators and with a windshield that appeared riddled with bullet holes.

Police have not disclosed the victims’ ages or identities, nor explained how the two were killed. The deaths were reported to the NOPD at 3:54 p.m.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

