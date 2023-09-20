1 dead, 2 juveniles injured result of double crash on I-12 near Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - State police have provided more information about a double crash that claimed the life of a Denham Springs man and injured two juveniles on I-12 near Hammond.

Javier Morel, 34, was declared dead on the scene around 7:30 a.m. after being struck by a Kenworth commercial 18-wheeler truck while standing near the roadway of I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road. Moments prior to the fatal collision, Morel had walked away after he and two juvenile passengers were objected from the 2004 Ford Escape he was driving. Police say that Morel’s vehicle, for reasons unknown, went off the road, striking several trees.

Police say that the juveniles were sent to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After the first crash, police say that medical and emergency personnel had already arrived on the scene to administer aid to Morel and the two juveniles before he was fatally struck in the right lane of I-12.

State police did not release the identity of the Kenworth truck. They say the driver was properly restrained and toxicology samples were taken from him and Morel for analysis.

Both crashes are still under investigation, state police say.

