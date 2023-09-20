BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead, 2 juveniles injured result of double crash on I-12 near Hammond

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - State police have provided more information about a double crash that claimed the life of a Denham Springs man and injured two juveniles on I-12 near Hammond.

READ MORE Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened

Javier Morel, 34, was declared dead on the scene around 7:30 a.m. after being struck by a Kenworth commercial 18-wheeler truck while standing near the roadway of I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road. Moments prior to the fatal collision, Morel had walked away after he and two juvenile passengers were objected from the 2004 Ford Escape he was driving. Police say that Morel’s vehicle, for reasons unknown, went off the road, striking several trees.

Police say that the juveniles were sent to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After the first crash, police say that medical and emergency personnel had already arrived on the scene to administer aid to Morel and the two juveniles before he was fatally struck in the right lane of I-12.

State police did not release the identity of the Kenworth truck. They say the driver was properly restrained and toxicology samples were taken from him and Morel for analysis.

Both crashes are still under investigation, state police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

St. Bernard Parish is preparing to need millions of gallons of water each day, as a saltwater...
St. Bernard Parish prepares for worst impacts of saltwater wedge
Dartmouth and former Tulane football coach Buddy Teevens died Tuesday (Sept. 19) at age 66.
Former Tulane coach Buddy Teevens dies from complications of March cycling crash
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 8, a day...
Lawrence Hecker accuser speaks out after indictment of 92-year-old former New Orleans priest
A woman driving a scooter was struck and killed Tuesday (Sept. 19) by a hit-and-run driver at...
Woman on scooter struck, killed in Gentilly by hit-and-run driver, NOPD says