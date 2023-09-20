BBB Accredited Business
2 on dirt bike killed in crash on S. Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men are dead following a crash involving a dirt bike in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 10:09 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 19 in the 400 block of S. Claiborne Avenue.

Traffic fatality detectives determined that a Hona Accord was traveling east and attempting to turn left onto Gravier Street. At the same time, two adult males riding on a motorized dirt bike veered to the outside of the same lane in an attempt to pass the Accord. The two vehicles collided, ejecting both occupants of the dirt bike.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital where he died.

The occupants of the Accord were uninjured and cooperated with authorities, police say.

