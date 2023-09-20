2 on dirt bike killed in crash on S. Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men are dead following a crash involving a dirt bike in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 10:09 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 19 in the 400 block of S. Claiborne Avenue.

Traffic fatality detectives determined that a Hona Accord was traveling east and attempting to turn left onto Gravier Street. At the same time, two adult males riding on a motorized dirt bike veered to the outside of the same lane in an attempt to pass the Accord. The two vehicles collided, ejecting both occupants of the dirt bike.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital where he died.

The occupants of the Accord were uninjured and cooperated with authorities, police say.

HEADLINES

1 dead, 2 juveniles injured result of double crash on I-12 near Hammond

Woman on scooter struck, killed in Gentilly by hit-and-run driver, NOPD says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.