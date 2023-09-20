BBB Accredited Business
92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

