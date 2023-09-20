Authorities searching for ‘peeping Tom’ suspect in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities are seeking a suspect wanted in what they are describing as “peeping Tom” incidents, said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says that the incidents have been occurring in the 2200 block of Severn Avenue in Metairie.

The alleged suspect has been caught on front porch surveillance videos.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call our Special Victims Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

