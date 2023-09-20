BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: A rinse and repeat forecast through the weekend; little to no rain hot days mild nights

Bruce: Over 2 feet below normal rainfall with no relief in sight
Bruce: Over 2 feet below normal rainfall with no relief in sight(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the old saying goes, same story different day. that will be our weather pattern as we wrap up the work week into the weekend. Little to no rain, temps hot to near average 88-90°. We have enjoyed several days of low humidity as that will come to an end starting late tonight. We will feel a bit more of the humidity into the weekend. Rain chances stay extremely low with even more dry air seeping in from the northeast as low pressure wraps up along the the east coast.

The area of low pressure could become a tropical storm Ophelia off the Carolina coast, but regardless of if it’s officially tropical in nature or not the dry air will keep our rain chances to a minimum. The Atlantic remains active, as the gulf sees no issues over the next 7 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Mostly dry conditions lead to comfortable temperature to start the morning Wednesday.
Nicondra: Mostly dry conditions continue into the weekend
Next 3 Days
A nice breeze for a few days
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 20