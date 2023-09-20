Bruce: A rinse and repeat forecast through the weekend; little to no rain hot days mild nights

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the old saying goes, same story different day. that will be our weather pattern as we wrap up the work week into the weekend. Little to no rain, temps hot to near average 88-90°. We have enjoyed several days of low humidity as that will come to an end starting late tonight. We will feel a bit more of the humidity into the weekend. Rain chances stay extremely low with even more dry air seeping in from the northeast as low pressure wraps up along the the east coast.

Bruce: Rainfall numbers for the year are going in the opposite direction as we are over 2 feel below average as the drought worsens by the week. There is no rain relief in sight through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/4hsTtBdFfp — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 20, 2023

The area of low pressure could become a tropical storm Ophelia off the Carolina coast, but regardless of if it’s officially tropical in nature or not the dry air will keep our rain chances to a minimum. The Atlantic remains active, as the gulf sees no issues over the next 7 days.

