Cardell Hayes has new trial date for 2016 killing of former Saints star Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pre-trial hearing just ended for the man accused of killing Saints star Will Smith and injuring his wife in a road rage incident back in 2016.

Rather than take a plea deal for a manslaughter charge, Hayes is set for a new trial to begin on Feb. 5.

Hayes served less than five years of a 25-year sentence. and has been free on bond since March 2021 awaiting a second trial.

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated Hayes’ 2016 conviction for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter because the verdict was “not unanimous.”

Hayes says he acted in self-defense when he shot former Saints star Will Smith in 2016 during a road rage incident in the Lower Garden District and also injured his wife.

Neither Defense Attorney John Fuller nor the D.A. would confirm to Fox 8 that a plea agreement has been reached.

