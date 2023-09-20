BBB Accredited Business
Cardell Hayes has new trial date for 2016 killing of former Saints star Will Smith

Rather than take a plea deal for a manslaughter charge, Hayes is set for a new trial to begin on Feb. 5.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pre-trial hearing just ended for the man accused of killing Saints star Will Smith and injuring his wife in a road rage incident back in 2016.

Hayes served less than five years of a 25-year sentence. and has been free on bond since March 2021 awaiting a second trial.

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated Hayes’ 2016 conviction for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter because the verdict was “not unanimous.”

Hayes says he acted in self-defense when he shot former Saints star Will Smith in 2016 during a road rage incident in the Lower Garden District and also injured his wife.

Neither Defense Attorney John Fuller nor the D.A. would confirm to Fox 8 that a plea agreement has been reached.

