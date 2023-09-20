BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Court documents reveal details about the rape charges a man who faked his death faces in Brunswick County

He got out of jail this past April on a $50,000 bond.
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Court documents obtained by WECT detail the charges Melvin Emde, who allegedly faked his death, faces.

Emde has been charged with several sex crimes against children under the age of 10, including statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child by adult.

Emde waived the right to counsel and chose to defend himself. He spent just over nine months behind bars after being taken into custody in July 2022. He was released from jail this past April, out on a $50,000 bond.

Emde had a court date set for August 7 in Brunswick County. He was reported missing by his son after allegedly going overboard and drowning while kayaking in the Mississippi River in Louisiana on the same day he was expected in court.

The sheriff’s office in St. Charles Parish, the area where Emde is believed to have staged his death, released a statement.

“We immediately became quite suspicious that this may have been a faked accidental drowning and death in order for Mr. Emde to escape charges in Brunswick County, North Carolina. However, we could not publicly expose our suspicions for fear of tipping him off,” said Sheriff Champagne.

On Sunday, Georgia State Highway Patrol tracked him down at around 3:30 a.m.

The patrol officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for not having a license plate. The motorcycle fled and crashed. The driver tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

The driver used a false name at first, but fingerprints later identified him as Melvin Emde. His court date is set for October 3.

“Now it’s time for Mr. Emde to face the music for his charges in North Carolina,” Champagne said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Authorities are trying to identify and find this woman in connection with the discovery of a...
Chalmette neighborhood puzzled after man found dead Saturday

Latest News

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday (Sept. 13) she will not fire communications director...
Zurik: No records to support three recent claims by Cantrell administration
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Fri., Sept. 8, a...
Former priest’s attorney wants bond reduced in sex crimes case
School nurses in Jefferson Parish demand higher pay; say veteran nurses make less than new hires
School nurses in Jefferson Parish demand higher pay; say veteran nurses make less than new hires
Vietnam veteran turns vision into reality to help fellow veterans further their education
Local Veterans First: Vietnam veteran turns vision into reality to help fellow veterans further their education
Former priest’s attorney wants bond reduced in sex crimes case
Former priest’s attorney wants bond reduced in sex crimes case