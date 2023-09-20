BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Duncan Commentary: Saints, LSU, and Tulane make history together

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Something crazy happened this weekend, an achievement you likely were unaware of.

The Saints’ Monday night win at Carolina completed a rare trifecta for the big three local football teams.

It marked the first time ever, the Saints, LSU, and Tulane have won road games on the same weekend.

You heard that right – first time ever, as in all time. well, technically, since 1967, when the Saints came on the scene, but you get the point.

Before this year, there’d been 47 instances where the three teams played road games on the same weekend, and until this past one, at least one of them had always lost.

Now, such trivia might only interest football nerds like me, but there’s more at play here.

I believe it’s indicative of the strength of the big three teams, a harbinger of things to come.

The Saints, LSU and Tulane all are primed for special seasons.

The Saints are one of just nine unbeaten teams in the NFL, and are off to their best start in a decade.

LSU and Tulane, meanwhile, are 2-1 and poised to make big runs in their conferences.

All three teams have favorable schedules. All three have top quarterbacks and elite defenses.

For once, it appears, the stars are aligned.

And after this historic weekend, another potential “football first” is possible.

The Saints, LSU and Tulane have never recorded double-digit wins in the same season.

I firmly believe this is the year a Saints-LSU-tulane triple double will happen.

A special football season is upon us, folks. perhaps even, a historic one.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

Duncan Commentary: Saints, LSU, and Tulane make history together
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end...
Saints RB Jamaal Williams may ‘take some time’ to return; Kendre Miller a ‘full go’
Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina
Michael Thomas pulls in a first down reception against the Panthers. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina