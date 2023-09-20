Duncan Commentary: Saints, LSU, and Tulane make history together

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Something crazy happened this weekend, an achievement you likely were unaware of.

The Saints’ Monday night win at Carolina completed a rare trifecta for the big three local football teams.

It marked the first time ever, the Saints, LSU, and Tulane have won road games on the same weekend.

You heard that right – first time ever, as in all time. well, technically, since 1967, when the Saints came on the scene, but you get the point.

Before this year, there’d been 47 instances where the three teams played road games on the same weekend, and until this past one, at least one of them had always lost.

Now, such trivia might only interest football nerds like me, but there’s more at play here.

I believe it’s indicative of the strength of the big three teams, a harbinger of things to come.

The Saints, LSU and Tulane all are primed for special seasons.

The Saints are one of just nine unbeaten teams in the NFL, and are off to their best start in a decade.

LSU and Tulane, meanwhile, are 2-1 and poised to make big runs in their conferences.

All three teams have favorable schedules. All three have top quarterbacks and elite defenses.

For once, it appears, the stars are aligned.

And after this historic weekend, another potential “football first” is possible.

The Saints, LSU and Tulane have never recorded double-digit wins in the same season.

I firmly believe this is the year a Saints-LSU-tulane triple double will happen.

A special football season is upon us, folks. perhaps even, a historic one.

