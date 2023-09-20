Former Tulane coach Buddy Teevens dies from complications of March cycling crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Tulane football coach Buddy Teevens died Tuesday (Sept. 19) from health complications stemming from a serious bicycle crash that occurred six months ago in Florida.

Teevens, who served as Tulane’s football coach from 1992-96, was 66.

“Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘Coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome,” the Teevens family said in a statement. “Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.

“We are confident and take comfort in the fact that he passed away knowing how much he was loved and admired.”

The Tulane Athletics Department posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Green Wave head coach Buddy Teevens. His contributions here, and particularly his strong advocacy for player safety, has left an indelible mark on all levels of football. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former @GreenWaveFB HC Buddy Teevens.



His contributions here, and particularly his strong advocacy for player safety, has left an indelible mark on all levels of football.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/vyM2SyaWSG — Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) September 20, 2023

Teevens later coached at Stanford from 2002-04, but returned to his alma mater Dartmouth -- where he played quarterback in the late 1970s -- in 2005. He won three Ivy League titles during his last coaching stint over the past 18 years.

A joint statement issued by Dartmouth president Sian Leah Beilock and athletic director Mike Harrity said, “This is tragic news for Dartmouth and the entire football world. Buddy not only was synonymous with Dartmouth football, he was a beloved coach and an innovative, inspirational leader who helped shape the lives of generations of students.

“Buddy’s wife, Kirsten Teevens, their children Lindsay and Buddy Jr., and their four grandchildren are in our thoughts and have our deepest sympathy. We know the greater Dartmouth athletic family will join the Teevens family in mourning the loss of this vibrant, energetic, visionary man.”

Teevens was injured in March when his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck near St. Augustine, Fla. He sustained serious spinal cord injuries in the crash and eventually had his right leg amputated. He was moved to Boston during the summer to continue his rehabilitation and to be closer to family and friends.

We are saddened to share the passing of legendary Robert L. Blackman Head Football Coach Buddy Teevens ’79. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.



Community Letter 🔗:https://t.co/0yJD61QyGX

Story 🔗: https://t.co/qwS3FdBDZc pic.twitter.com/ak3XppOg2D — Dartmouth Athletics (@dartmouthsports) September 20, 2023

Dartmouth’s winningest coach (117-101-2) also was known nationally for his practice methods to protect players from concussions.

The former history major worked to reduce full-contact practices by focusing on technique, leading to the development at Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering of the Mobile Virtual Player, a robotic tackling dummy that has also been used by other college programs and NFL teams.

Teevens also was part of the Manning Passing Academy for 25 years.

Last week, eight Ivy League football programs announced they will wear a decal with Teevens’ initials on their helmets for the remainder of this season. Dartmouth plans to hold a moment of silence in Teevens’ honor this Saturday before a home game against Lehigh.

FROM YE OLDE VAULT: Couple more Buddy Teevens clips, from the Tulane Football Centennial VHS. The legendary Ken Berthelot provides narration.

Rest in Peace, Buddy.#RollWave pic.twitter.com/k7NIqg8SoJ — 1-0 (@MrCatsPatrick) September 20, 2023

