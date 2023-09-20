Heart of Louisiana: Poet Laureate

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s new poet laureate says she draws inspiration from the people, places and stormy weather of the Bayou State.

Covington’s Alison Pelegrin, a published poet and writer-in-residence at Southeastern Louisiana University, last month began a two-year appointment as the state’s poet laureate, and now has the job of promoting poetry in the Heart of Louisiana.

