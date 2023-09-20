BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Poet Laureate

By Dave McNamara
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s new poet laureate says she draws inspiration from the people, places and stormy weather of the Bayou State.

Covington’s Alison Pelegrin, a published poet and writer-in-residence at Southeastern Louisiana University, last month began a two-year appointment as the state’s poet laureate, and now has the job of promoting poetry in the Heart of Louisiana.

