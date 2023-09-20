A nice breeze for a few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some small changes are moving into the forecast as we work ourselves towards the end of the week.

Today you’re going to notice a breeze building for this afternoon. That wind will be coming out of the easterly direction leading to increasing moisture but not so bad of a feel. More wind makes it feel just a bit better even though highs look to stick around 90 for your Wednesday.

Through the end of the week that breeze will remain and we can’t rule out a random sprinkle or shower coming in from the Gulf. I’m thinking Friday and maybe Saturday could be the best shot at seeing a shower but overall the next 7 days are going to be dominated by dry conditions. At night lows will be trending back up after this stretch of really low humidity.

Our next named storm in the tropics will likely come of this disturbance forming on the Atlantic Coast of Florida. This doesn’t look to be a Gulf concern as most models take it up the East Coast with impacts for them. The next 7 days will be quiet in the tropics here along the Gulf Coast.

