Nicondra: Mostly dry conditions continue into the weekend

Mostly dry conditions lead to comfortable temperature to start the morning Wednesday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Wednesday started out on a nice note with temperatures in the low 60s. The fall feel to the air held on even as temperatures rise into the late morning and afternoon. Highs will once again reach the low 90s across the region. We will feel a bit more of the humidity into the weekend. Rain chances stay extremely low with even more dry air seeping in from the northeast as low pressure wraps up along the the east coast. The area of low pressure could become a tropical system, but regardless of if it’s officially tropical in nature or not the dry air will keep our rain chances to a minimum.

