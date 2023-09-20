Packers 2-point favorites over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are undefeated on the season, but they’re still underdogs when they visit Green Bay this weekend. The Packers are 2-point favorites over the Black and Gold.

The Packers are 2-0 against the spread, but 1-1 overall on the season (beat Chicago, lost to Atlanta).

The Saints are 0-1-1 against the spread (didn’t cover vs Titans, pushed at Carolina).

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on FOX 8 this Sunday. Tailgate is for 10 a.m. FOX 8 Sports reporter Sean Fazende will be live in Green Bay on Tailgate.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday night.

