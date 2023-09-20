BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints safety Maye suspended next three games for substance use

Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage...
Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage incident in Metairie, but the case was refused by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended from the team’s next three games for violating the NFL’s policy on “substances of abuse,” the team announced Wednesday (Sept. 20).

The suspension first was reported by ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Saints confirmed the without-pay suspension in a brief statement posted to the team’s website, saying that Maye won’t be eligible to return to the active roster until Oct. 9, following the team’s Week 5 game at New England.

The suspension is believed to be related to Maye’s 2021 arrest in Florida, when he was accused of driving under the influence, rear-ending a woman’s car and fleeing the scene. Maye last month reached a criminal resolution in that case by pleading no contest to a DUI charge and receiving six months’ probation and an order to perform 50 hours of community service. A civil case against Maye remains pending, according to ESPN.

Maye becomes the third currently suspended Saints player.

Running back Alvin Kamara has one week left on his three-game suspension related to his 2022 assault case in Las Vegas.

Rookie third-string quarterback Jake Haener is suspended for the first six games of this season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He won’t be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster until Oct. 16.

Maye is a starting safety for the Saints who currently is second on the team in solo tackles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. celebrates after scoring against the Carolina...
Duncan Commentary: Saints, LSU, and Tulane make history together
Duncan Commentary: Saints, LSU, and Tulane make history together
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end...
Saints RB Jamaal Williams may ‘take some time’ to return; Kendre Miller a ‘full go’
Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina