BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Tis the Season: The Hallmark Channel’s 2023 movie lineup is here

The Hallmark Channel has released its 2023 holiday movie lineup.
The Hallmark Channel has released its 2023 holiday movie lineup.(Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year, and the Hallmark Channel has revealed its 2023 Christmas movie lineup.

The TV channel’s lineup consists of a total of 40 new movies between the Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas collections.

The Hallmark Channel will seemingly bypass Halloween entirely by kicking its movies off on Oct. 20. The channel will be airing its Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Miracles of Christmas lineups.

This year’s releases of holiday films include romances like “Checkin’ It Twice,” “Never Been Chris’d” and “Holiday Hotline.”

Movies about other things like friendship will include “Everything Christmas,” “The Santa Summit” and “A Season for Family.”

Additional movies with a focus on inspiration will also be premiered, which include “A World Record Christmas,” “Heaven Down Here,” and “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.”

The list of holiday movies premiering this year includes:

Countdown to Christmas

Oct. 20 - “Checkin’ It Twice”

Oct. 21 - “Where Are You, Christmas?”

Oct. 22 - “Under The Christmas Sky”

Oct. 27 - “Christmas By Design”

Oct 28 - “Mystic Christmas”

Oct. 29 - “Joyeux Noel”

Nov. 3 - “Flipping For Christmas”

Nov. 4 - “Never Been Chris’d”

Nov. 5 - “The Santa Summit”

Nov. 10 - “Everything Christmas”

Nov. 11 - “Christmas Island”

Nov. 12 - “A Heidelberg Holiday”

Nov. 17 - “Navigating Christmas”

Nov. 18 - “A Merry Scottish Christmas”

Nov. 19 - “Holiday Hotline”

Nov. 23 - “Catch Me If You Claus”

Nov. 24 - “Letters To Santa” - 6 p.m. ET/PT

Nov. 24 - “Holiday Road”

Nov. 25 - “Christmas In Notting Hill” - 6 p.m. ET/PT

Nov. 25 - “Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up”

Nov. 26 - “Our Christmas Mural” - 6 p.m. ET/PT

Nov. 26 - “A Biltmore Christmas”

Dec. 1 - “My Norwegian Holiday”

Dec. 2 - “A Not So Royal Christmas”

Dec. 3 - “Christmas With A Kiss”

Dec. 8 - “Magic In Mistletoe”

Dec. 9 - “Christmas On Cherry Lane”

Dec. 10 - “Round And Round”

Dec. 15 - “The Secret Gift Of Christmas”

Dec. 16 - “Sealed With A List”

Dec. 17 - “Friends & Family Christmas”

Miracles of Christmas

Oct. 26 - “Ms. Christmas Comes To Town”

Nov. 2 - “My Christmas Guide”

Nov. 9 - “Mystery On Mistletoe Lane”

Nov. 16 - “A World Record Christmas”

Nov. 22 - “A Season For Family”

Nov. 30 - “Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas”

Dec. 7 - “To All A Good Night”

Dec. 14 - “Heaven Down Here”

Dec. 21 - “A Miracle In Bethlehem, PA”

All of the film premier times are 8:00 p.m. ET/PT unless noted otherwise.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

Authorities say a 16-year-old Marietta High School student was killed in a car crash Monday...
‘Scholar, athlete, and community leader’ dead at 16 after car crash
With time dwindling, Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass the broader government funding...
Government shutdown looms as GOP split over spending bill
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Police said the incident was reported at a day care facility in the Bronx.
NYC day care operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1-year-old’s death, feds allege