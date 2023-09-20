Vehicle fled scene after fatally striking pedestrian, Houma police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old pedestrian was killed Tuesday (Sept. 19) night after being struck by a vehicle in Houma that fled the scene, police say.

Police say they responded to the scene around 9:55 p.m. That’s where they found Axel Ulloa dead on the scene.

An investigation points to Ulloa attempting to cross Grand Caillou Road at the time he was struck by a truck going at a high rate of speed during the hit-and-run.

Those with any possible additional information are being asked to call Houma police at 985-873-6371.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.