BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vehicle fled scene after fatally striking pedestrian, Houma police say

Police say they responded to the scene around 9:55 p.m. That’s where they found Axel Ulloa dead...
Police say they responded to the scene around 9:55 p.m. That’s where they found Axel Ulloa dead on the scene.(Houma Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old pedestrian was killed Tuesday (Sept. 19) night after being struck by a vehicle in Houma that fled the scene, police say.

Police say they responded to the scene around 9:55 p.m. That’s where they found Axel Ulloa dead on the scene.

An investigation points to Ulloa attempting to cross Grand Caillou Road at the time he was struck by a truck going at a high rate of speed during the hit-and-run.

Those with any possible additional information are being asked to call Houma police at 985-873-6371.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

The sheriff says that the incidents have been occurring in the 2200 block of Severn Avenue in...
Authorities searching for ‘peeping Tom’ suspect in Metairie
Cardell Hayes has new trial date for 2016 killing of former Saints star Will Smith
Cardell Hayes has new trial date for 2016 killing of former Saints star Will Smith
Fatal crash generic
2 on dirt bike killed in crash on S. Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 juveniles injured result of double crash on I-12 near Hammond