Vehicle fled scene after fatally striking pedestrian, Houma police say
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old pedestrian was killed Tuesday (Sept. 19) night after being struck by a vehicle in Houma that fled the scene, police say.
Police say they responded to the scene around 9:55 p.m. That’s where they found Axel Ulloa dead on the scene.
An investigation points to Ulloa attempting to cross Grand Caillou Road at the time he was struck by a truck going at a high rate of speed during the hit-and-run.
Those with any possible additional information are being asked to call Houma police at 985-873-6371.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.