Woman on scooter struck, killed in Gentilly by hit-and-run driver, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman driving a motorized scooter was struck and killed Wednesday (Sept. 19) in Gentilly by an SUV driver who fled the scene, New Orleans police said.

The fatal crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore avenues.

According to the NOPD, the woman on the scooter was headed northbound on Franklin when the SUV pulled away from a nearby business and struck her while turning from northbound Franklin onto westbound Filmore.

The impact knocked the woman off the scooter with such force she died at the scene. The perpetrator’s vehicle sped away westbound on Filmore, police said.

The NOPD said the SUV would have front-end damage visible from the collision, but provided an otherwise sparse description of “a full-size SUV of unknown make, model, color or license plate.”

The department also provided no information on the victim’s identity or age.

