Beignet Fest, Alligator Festival, Westbank Heritage Fest among things to do this weekend Sept. 22 - 24

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - We’re kicking off fall festival season which means there are lots of festivals and events going on around town this weekend. Here’s a list of events happening in New Orleans and the surrounding area from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24.

Beignet Fest

City Park Festival Grounds

Beignet Fest returns to City Park’s Festival Grounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday. This year’s menu features 50 beignet creations including traditional treats, savory options, gluten-free and vegan options. So there’s something for everyone to try. Organizers are also expanding the kids’ village to make the event more inclusive. Part of that expansion includes a new sensory activation vehicle. Beignet Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults at the gate, and kids ages 12 and under enter for free.

Westbank Heritage Festival

Alario Center and Segnette Field

Rapper juvenile and R&B star K. Michelle headline the Westbank Heritage Festival taking place at the Alario Center and Segnette Field from noon to 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. The event features two days of live music, food vendors and craft vendors. Other acts scheduled to perform include Choppa, Hot Boy Ronald, Cupid, the Brass-A-Holics and Fresh x Reckless. There’s also a gospel explosion inside the Alario Center on Sunday with local gospel artists and church choirs. Admission is free.

Alligator Festival

Westbank Bridge Park

In St. Charles Parish, the Alligator Festival kicks off with Locals Night on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Several alligator dishes are on the menu, everything from gator burgers to alligator sauce piquant. The festival also features a live gator exhibit, music, amusement rides and craft vendors. Gates open today at 6 p.m. for the free locals’ night. Admission for the rest of the weekend is $5 and free for kids ages 10 and under.

Carden International Circus’ ‘Spectacular Circus’

Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center

There’s a circus in town this weekend. The Carden International Circus stops at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner for six shows from Friday to Sunday. The show features a melting pot of performers with talents from across the globe. Guests will see acrobats, aerial dancers, daredevils and clowns. Organizers say their herd of Asian elephants is a fan favorite. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and under.

Victoria Monet: ‘The Jaguar Tour’

Joy Theatre

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Victoria Monet stops in New Orleans for a show on Thursday at the Joy Theatre. This is the first headling tour for the R&B star to support her recent album “Jaguar II.” This has been a breakout year for Monet, who got her start as a songwriter working for artists like Ariana Grande. Her single, “On My Mama,” has already been trending on social media platforms. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.