Bruce: Rain chances stay low; drier air for the weekend as tropical storm Ophelia forms off the Carolinas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 15th named storm of the hurricane season is likely to develop along the Carolinas and move north to the big cities in the north east. While heavy rains set up there, we will be on the dry side as rain chances are near zero for the weekend with a hint of lower humidity.

Bruce: High chances of our next named storm threatens the Carolinas and the east coast big cities. On the back side, it will keep us mostly dry as our drought condition worsen for the salt water intrusion up the Mississippi River. pic.twitter.com/fBaeHjkQZT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 21, 2023

Closer to home, the ongoing drought continues as rain chances remain on the low side through the seven day period. We could see a spotty coastal shower or two, but most remain very dry rain wise through the week ahead even though humidity levels will be on the high side through tonight and Friday. Over the weekend as tropical development comes together along the east coast another surge of dry air pushes in that will dampen rain chances again through the weekend.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center started advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. Nigel continues on to the north Atlantic and another wave of energy pushing off the African Coast is likely to develop.t

