KSLA SALUTES: Honoring a 104-year-old WWII veteran, Sam Mattox

Mattox worked in the construction industry until he was 95. Now, he loves to go for walks, attend church, and listen to gospel music.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The VFW Post 3615 is honoring the oldest living WWII veteran in Louisiana, Sam Mattox.

He’s now 104 years old. On Thursday, Sept. 21, a birthday celebration for Mattox was held in Ruston.

Friends of his say Mattox’s favorite thing to do was go hunting before he got too old to go. Mattox worked in the construction industry until he was 95. Now, he loves to go for walks, attend church, and listen to gospel music.

He says the secret to living a long life is staying out of trouble, and to never smoke or drink.

