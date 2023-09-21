Lil Wayne teases new project ahead of ‘Tha Carter VI’ release

(WVUE) - Hip-hop enthusiasts, gear up! A mysterious pre-save link to Lil Wayne’s forthcoming project, “Tha Fix Before Tha VI,” unexpectedly appeared on the legendary rapper’s Twitter and Instagram profiles on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

This has fans buzzing with anticipation, as it’s believed this project will be a precursor to the eagerly awaited “Tha Carter VI.”

The project’s vivid red artwork resembles the 2011 mixtape, “Sorry 4 The Wait.” That project was a lead-up to “Tha Carter IV,” hinting that Lil Wayne might follow a similar promotional strategy now.

The first whispers of “Tha Carter VI” were heard during a memorable Young Money reunion performance at Drake’s October World Weekend festival in Toronto in 2022.

MORE: Lil Wayne teases ‘Tha Carter VI’ is ‘coming soon’ during Young Money Reunion concert

Since then, Wayne, the Young Money maestro, has unveiled potential singles for the album, notably the Swizz Beatz-produced “Kant Nobody,” which borrows from DMX, and “Kat Food,” a fresh take on a Missy Elliott classic.

The exact release date for “Tha Fix Before Tha VI” remains under wraps, but with the live pre-save link and the mounting buzz, it’s clear that the wait won’t be long.

