BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

More humidity as temps stay near 90

Rain chances remain dismal the next several days
Next 7 Days
Next 7 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typically the copy and paste forecast is reserved for our summer months but right now, the lack of day-to-day weather change is noticeable.

A long duration drought continues across the area and there looks to be little relief over the next week. Highs for the rest of this week into the weekend stay around 90 and at times we’ll get some muggies moving in from the Gulf. That will take the place of the good feel air which has been parked over us the past few days. If I could highlight a day with a slightly better chance at a random shower, it would be Friday. We’ll see.

Next week I still feel changes in this pattern will be hard to come by. Each day will be in the 90s and the humidity will remain high so a true summer feel is likely for most of the new work week. Rain chances in the long range don’t go higher than 20%.

All is quiet in the tropics locally for the Gulf and Caribbean. A developing hybrid low off the East Coast could grab the next name Ophelia but it will be no threat to us. A few other areas are being watched out in the Atlantic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Authorities are trying to identify and find this woman in connection with the discovery of a...
Chalmette neighborhood puzzled after man found dead Saturday

Latest News

The Mississippi Watershed and drought conditions.
Saltwater intrusion may stick around for a while
Bruce: Over 2 feet below normal rainfall with no relief in sight
Bruce: A rinse and repeat forecast through the weekend; little to no rain with hot days and mild nights
Mostly dry conditions lead to comfortable temperature to start the morning Wednesday.
Nicondra: Mostly dry conditions continue into the weekend
Next 3 Days
A nice breeze for a few days