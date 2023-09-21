More humidity as temps stay near 90

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typically the copy and paste forecast is reserved for our summer months but right now, the lack of day-to-day weather change is noticeable.

A long duration drought continues across the area and there looks to be little relief over the next week. Highs for the rest of this week into the weekend stay around 90 and at times we’ll get some muggies moving in from the Gulf. That will take the place of the good feel air which has been parked over us the past few days. If I could highlight a day with a slightly better chance at a random shower, it would be Friday. We’ll see.

Next week I still feel changes in this pattern will be hard to come by. Each day will be in the 90s and the humidity will remain high so a true summer feel is likely for most of the new work week. Rain chances in the long range don’t go higher than 20%.

All is quiet in the tropics locally for the Gulf and Caribbean. A developing hybrid low off the East Coast could grab the next name Ophelia but it will be no threat to us. A few other areas are being watched out in the Atlantic.

