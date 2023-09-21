Nicondra: Hot and mostly dry as tropical development sets up on the east coast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ongoing drought continues as rain chances remain on the low side through the seven day period. We could see a spotty coastal shower or two, but most remain very dry rain wise through the week ahead even though humidity levels will be on the high side through tonight and Friday. Over the weekend as tropical development comes together along the east coast another surge of dry air pushes in that will dampen rain chances again through the weekend.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center started advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. Nigel continues on to the north Atlantic and another wave of energy pushing off the African Coast is likely to develop.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.