Nicondra: Hot and mostly dry as tropical development sets up on the east coast

Very little chance for rain across the region over the next several days.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ongoing drought continues as rain chances remain on the low side through the seven day period. We could see a spotty coastal shower or two, but most remain very dry rain wise through the week ahead even though humidity levels will be on the high side through tonight and Friday. Over the weekend as tropical development comes together along the east coast another surge of dry air pushes in that will dampen rain chances again through the weekend.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center started advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. Nigel continues on to the north Atlantic and another wave of energy pushing off the African Coast is likely to develop.

