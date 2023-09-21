BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans to host open practice at Smoothie King Center on October 8

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) talk during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans will host the team’s annual open practice at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, October 8, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Fans will get a firsthand look at the 2023-24 Pelicans team as Head Coach Willie Green leads players through a one-hour live practice. Open practice also features appearances from Pierre The Pelican and the PelSquad, plus interactive opportunities with players. Concession stands will be open to fans during the event.

Tickets for open practice are free of charge and open to the public. Fans can now reserve tickets by registering at www.pelicans.com/openpractice. Registration is limited to four tickets per person and seating is general admission.

Complimentary parking will be available in Garage #1, #2A, Garage #5, and Garage #6 of the Caesars Superdome on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 2:30 p.m.

Doors for the event will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Northeast ground, Northwest ground, and North 100 entrances.

For more information on the Pelicans upcoming season, please visit http://www.nba.com/pelicans

