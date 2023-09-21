BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested

By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person driving a motorized scooter was struck and killed Tuesday (Sept. 19) in Gentilly by an SUV driver who fled the scene, New Orleans police said.

The fatal crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore avenues.

According to the NOPD, the driver of the scooter was headed northbound on Franklin when the SUV pulled away from a nearby business and struck them while turning from northbound Franklin onto westbound Filmore.

The impact knocked the driver off the scooter with such force they died at the scene. The perpetrator’s vehicle sped away westbound on Filmore, police said.

Friends and coworkers identified the victim as Yoko, an artist and DJ. Yoko worked as a tattoo arist at Slangin’ Dat Ink on N. Galvez.

“Yoko was an exceptional, joyful, absurdly talented, and extremely loving and gentle human, and there are so many friends grieving,” one friend told Fox 8.

On Thursday, police said 35-year-old Bryan Mitchell Sr. had been taken into custody and booked into jail on one count of fatal hit-and-run driving, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as multiple fugitive warrants.

The NOPD arrested Bryan Mitchell Sr in connection to a deadly hit and run crash
The NOPD arrested Bryan Mitchell Sr in connection to a deadly hit and run crash(OPSO)

Police say Mitchell and the suspect vehicle were pulled over along I-10 early Wednesday morning changing a flat tire when he was detained.

