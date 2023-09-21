BBB Accredited Business
Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Walmart in Georgia

It happened at the Walmart on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, off Highway 278 and Highway 92.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HIRAM, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A double shooting at a Walmart in Georgia that police believe was a murder-suicide is under investigation.

Hiram Police Chief Mike Turner said two people, a man and a woman, were shot inside the store about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself, WANF reports.

The two were taken to an out-of-town hospital because their injuries were so severe that they could not be treated at a hospital in Hiram, Turner said. They both died on the way to the hospital.

The police chief said the man and woman knew one another but did not reveal what their relationship was. It is also not yet clear what led to the shooting.

“This is one of those events where it’s going to happen where the two people happen to meet. This was an opportunistic event. This was not an event where somebody went in with the intent to do something and had a plan to do it, it appears,” Turner said.

Police believe the alleged shooter may have been a Walmart employee, but Turner said he is still working to confirm that information.

The police chief talked about how unfortunate it is to see such an incident in the city of Hiram.

“It is very unusual for us. We have not had an incident like that in the two-plus years that I’ve been here, but what I can tell you is that we hope this is the last one. Our prayers, our thoughts go to everybody that’s involved,” Turner said.

The Walmart was closed following the incident. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

