Saints sign Hammond native Cameron Dantzler to practice squad

The former St. Thomas Aquinas star began his NFL career with the Vikings
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends against Indianapolis Colts'...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends against Indianapolis Colts' Andre Chachere (36) during the first half of an NFL football game Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. Dantzler has had at least as many downs as ups over two years at cornerback for the Vikings, and his starting spot has been threatened by a second-round draft pick in Andrew Booth Jr. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have brought a local talent home...for now.

Former St. Thomas Aquinas star quarterback and cornerback Cameron Dantzler has signed a deal to be placed on the practice squad in New Orleans.

The Hammond native began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, logging in 35 appearances and 26 starts in three seasons since being drafted in the third round out of Mississippi State in 2020. In Minnesota, Dantzler recorded three interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

Since becoming a budget casualty and being waived by the Vikings in March, Dantzler has struggled to find a home for the time being. The Saints are his fourth team since May, with stops in Washington, Buffalo, and Houston this summer.

The Saints got a substantial look at Dantzler as an opposing player this preseason when he intercepted a Jake Haener pass to seal a 17-13 win for the Texans over the Saints.

