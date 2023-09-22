Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as interim NOPD chief, will go before council Oct. 11

BBB Accredited Business
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anne Kirkpatrick was sworn in as the interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department on Fri., Sept. 22.

Kirkpatrick, with over two decades of command experience, seeks council approval as Michelle Woodfork’s potential long-term replacement.

Formerly the first female chief of the Oakland Police Department, Kirkpatrick is the mayor’s pick to lead the New Orleans Police Department as its new superintendent and the first permanent female chief.

“I know that she will give this department, and this city as a whole, her very best every single day as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a social media post.

Kirkpatrick’s confirmation hearing is scheduled for October 11.

