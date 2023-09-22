BBB Accredited Business
Fall arrives with no sign of a cold front

The astronomical fall season begins this weekend
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The calendar says one thing, Mother Nature says another as the arrival of astronomical fall this weekend certainly won’t feel like it.

Hot, that’s the weather we can expect as we round out the work week and head into Saturday and Sunday. Now a small weakness in the atmosphere will pass us by for this afternoon so I’ve included a 20% rain chance for your Friday. Most of the area will stay dry and that’s going to be the story right on through the end of the weekend. Highs the next few days will be in the low 90s.

Next week I’m seeing signs Monday into Tuesday could bring some type of storm chance. I don’t want to commit to anything significant but a weakening front sliding in from the north could be just enough to spark a storm or two. We’ll see how things progress as we get closer. Looking at the long range, I’m still waiting for a real front to show up on the 7 day and I see no indication of that right on through October 1st.

A disturbance off the East Coast is expected to become Ophelia later today as it impacts North Carolina on up through the Northeast. Heavy rains, strong winds and coastal flooding will all be problems for those folks this weekend. As has been the case for a few weeks now, nothing is expected in the Gulf for the 7 days.

