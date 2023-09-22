GAME DAY PREVIEW: Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller likely to make debut at Green Bay Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints head to Lambeau this weekend to take on the Packers and it’s an NFC test that may require some help from key backups.

After Jamal Williams exited the game with an injury last week, and with Alvin Kamara serving the last week of his suspension, the ground game on the not-so-frozen tundra this weekend could fall on the shoulders of two guys who are already proving that you don’t have to be a household name to send your opponents packing.

The Saints still have plenty of options through the air with an arsenal of receivers ready to slice through the Pack like Camembert.

If you ask Saints quarterback Derek Carr, he’ll tell you it’s the running back room to look for and the standout from Monday night, Tony Jones Jr., who’s sharp enough to cut through the defense in pass protection.

Derek Carr says if Kendre Miller is in the game on Sunday, the cheese heads will have even more to worry about. If preseason is any measure, he’s ready to separate the curds.

The Packers will be looking for a win on Sunday to bounce back from last week’s loss to Atlanta, meanwhile, the Saints are one of a handful of teams left in the NFL with a 2-0 record.

The Saints, under Carr, have been the favorite to win the NFC South on top of what was once seen as a crop of lesser teams. However, like the Saints, Atlanta and Tampa Bay are among those few still holding strong at 2-0. Carolina, who the Saints defeated in week two, is the only team in the NFC South still searching for a win.

