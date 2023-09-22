BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Republican front-runner in the race for Louisiana governor, has formally declined an invitation to share the debate stage with two other leading candidates.

A spokesperson for Landry’s campaign made the announcement on Fri., Sept. 22.

Gray TV will host its gubernatorial debate on Tues., Sep. 26 at the University of New Orleans.

To qualify for the debate, candidates were required to tally 5% or higher in a Gray-commissioned poll.

Landry, Transportation Secretary and Democratic candidate Shawn Wilson, and Republican Stephen Waguespack, president of one of the state’s most powerful business lobbying groups, met the criteria.

Wilson and Wasguespack accepted invitations to participate.

On Thursday, Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced his endorsement for Landry. The Times-Picayune endorsed Waguespack.

Governor John Bel Edwards had previously announced his endorsement for Wilson.

State Rep. Richard Nelson bowed out of the race and endorsed Landry.

The primary election will be held on Oct. 14.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Majority of Louisiana residents oppose the state’s abortion law, poll finds

Economy, crime highest concerns for Louisiana governor’s race voters

Gray TV poll shows Landry leading in primary

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Latest News

Transition of power begins at New Orleans City Hall
Proposed charter change would make Code Enforcement a city department; BGR supports the idea
Womens health abortion exam room
Majority of Louisiana residents oppose the state’s abortion law, poll finds
A new Fox 8/Gray TV poll provides insight on LA voters about the state's abortion laws
A new Fox 8/Gray TV poll provides insight on LA voters about the state's abortion laws
Jeff Landry, Hunter Lundy, Sharon Hewitt, Shawn Wilson, John Schroder and Stephen Waguespack.
New poll looks at hypothetical runoff pairings in La. governor’s race