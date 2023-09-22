BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man
Authorities are trying to identify and find this woman in connection with the discovery of a...
Chalmette neighborhood puzzled after man found dead Saturday

Latest News

Suspect in custody after barricading himself in home near Michoud
Suspect in custody after barricading himself in home near Michoud
NOPD: Man barricaded inside residence near Michoud; SWAT roll declared
Suspect in custody after barricading himself in home near Michoud
Suspect in custody after barricading himself in home near Michoud
Jefferson Parish supplying half a million gallons of water daily to Plaquemines, ready to give...
Jefferson Parish supplying half a million gallons of water daily to Plaquemines, ready to give more
Jefferson Parish supplying half a million gallons of water daily to Plaquemines, ready to give...
Jefferson Parish supplying half a million gallons of water daily to Plaquemines, ready to give more