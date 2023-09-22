BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana officials to discuss potential impacts of saltwater creeping up river

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ongoing drought affecting the midwestern and southern regions of the United States has led to alarmingly low water levels in the Mississippi River. This situation has resulted in the intrusion of saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico into the river in Louisiana, posing a potential threat to the drinking water supply for thousands of residents in the coming weeks.

To address the situation, the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will hold a press conference Friday at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans at 3 p.m. Central time. Authorities are expected to provide updates on the evolving situation and the measures being taken to safeguard the drinking water supply for affected communities.

For those who depend on the Mississippi River for their drinking water, the encroachment of saltwater raises concerns about health and infrastructure. High concentrations of salt in drinking water can lead to increased blood pressure in individuals and corrosion of water infrastructure.

The situation has already impacted communities south of New Orleans in Lower Plaquemines Parish, stretching from Empire Bridge to Venice. Approximately 2,000 residents in these areas are unable to use their tap water, and local schools have experienced water outages.

As the saltwater continues its journey upriver, it could affect the drinking water for an additional 20,000 people in Belle Chasse. Subsequently, there is a risk that the saltwater may reach the drinking water intake for the Algiers community in New Orleans, located across the river from the French Quarter.

With no significant rainfall expected in the foreseeable future, experts warn that the saltwater intrusion could reach parts of New Orleans by early October.

SALTWATER INTRUSION

Jefferson Parish supplying half a million gallons of water daily to Plaquemines, ready to give more

Saltwater wedge travels almost 15 miles upriver in one week

St. Bernard Parish prepares for worst impacts of saltwater wedge

