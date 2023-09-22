Nicondra: Still hot as we move into Fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Very little change in the forecast even as the calendar says Autumn officially begins at 1:50 a.m. Central on Saturday, September 23, 2023. We continue to see mostly dry conditions through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s. While still hot through Saturday and Sunday afternoon, slightly drier conditions will push across the region due to the circulation around Ophelia pushing north along the east coast. Rain chances stay at a minimum into the middle of next week.

