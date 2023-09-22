NOPD: Man barricaded inside residence near Michoud; SWAT roll declared
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that a SWAT roll has been declared at a residence near Michoud.
They say a man has barricaded himself inside a home in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive.
This is a developing story.
