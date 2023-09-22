BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Authorities are trying to identify and find this woman in connection with the discovery of a...
Chalmette neighborhood puzzled after man found dead Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios spend second full day in negotiations
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others