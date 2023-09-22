BBB Accredited Business
Student arrested for posting bomb threat to Ponchatoula High on social media, sheriff says

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that investigators determined that the post was a ‘prank’.
Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that the juvenile in question posted a Snapchat message indicating a “grenade” had been dropped inside the school.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile student was arrested Friday (Sept. 22) for calling in a false bomb threat to Ponchatoula High School.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that the juvenile in question posted a Snapchat message indicating a “grenade” had been dropped inside the school.

Once the student was identified, authorities determined the post was part of a prank.

Classes resumed for the day and a deputy presence will remain on campus throughout the day.

The student was booked for terrorizing, interference with school operations, and making a false bomb threat.

