Student arrested for posting bomb threat to Ponchatoula High on social media, sheriff says

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile student was arrested Friday (Sept. 22) for calling in a false bomb threat to Ponchatoula High School.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that the juvenile in question posted a Snapchat message indicating a “grenade” had been dropped inside the school.

Once the student was identified, authorities determined the post was part of a prank.

Classes resumed for the day and a deputy presence will remain on campus throughout the day.

The student was booked for terrorizing, interference with school operations, and making a false bomb threat.

