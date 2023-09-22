Summer tries to hang on for the first weekend of fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It seems like par for the course, our weekend forecast is just like much of the summer - hot and dry.

The only aspect to our weekend that will make it feel at all “fall-like” will be the slightly lower humidity we’ll carry into the first part of the weekend. A dry air influence will keep the extra-muggy feel at bay for Saturday. There’s an incredibly small chance for rain. A cluster of storms will move through northern Louisiana, while it heads in our direction it will mainly dry up. But we could see an isolated storm or two. Highs will return to the lower 90s.

Sunday will stay hot and dry with bright sun. This will keep us in the lower 90s.

The next best chance for rain will be on Monday. If that will be a small chance at around 30%. A weak cold front will move in from the north and more than likely bring a small chance for rain. Highs stay warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

