Suspect in custody after barricading himself in home near Michoud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that a SWAT roll was conducted at a residence near Michoud.

They say a man has barricaded himself inside a home in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive.

That man is now in custody and being brought to a local hospital. The extent and nature of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say that the suspect opened fire at officers on the scene.

Police say that their response was prompted by reports of a “domestic disturbance” at the residence.

This is a developing story.

