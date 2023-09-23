BBB Accredited Business
It’s the first day of fall, but it doesn’t feel like it

This weekend
This weekend
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday marks the first day of fall and the Autumnal Equinox.

Temperatures stay above normal for the time of year in the low 90s with plenty of sun and a bit of humidity. Our lows will fall into the upper 60s and 70s.

Rain chances remain low through the weekend. As a front approaches Monday and Tuesday, we could see higher coverage of storms, but temperatures will still stay in the 90s.

Midweek after this frontal boundary passes we will dry out a bit with coastal showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the end of the week.

