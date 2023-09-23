BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans man killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge

A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning crash on the Highway 11 bridge, where authorities were searching the water for a missing driver.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was killed early Saturday (Sept. 23) in a crash on the Highway 11 bridge in St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities said Antoine Lewis, 34, was driving northbound on the bridge in his 2018 Ram 1500 when he collided with the rear of an abandoned 2004 Ford F-350 with an attached box trailer.

The Ford had been left unattended in the northbound lane for unknown reasons.

Lewis, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford had previously vacated the truck and left the bridge in a different vehicle before the collision occurred.

Louisiana State Police Troop L is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

