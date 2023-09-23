BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans residents preparing for saltwater wedge to enter the area

By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The saltwater wedge flowing up the Mississippi River has the city of New Orleans under a state of emergency. The Army Corps of Engineers expects the wedge to be in the New Orleans area by Oct. 28.

It already has residents like Fallon Lambert concerned. lambert said she wonders how salt water will impact her family.

“It does make me a little nervous for what’s to come,” Lambert said.

She said she’s also scared of the salt impacting her washing machine and pipes.

“It’s going to be like we have a hurricane with great weather,” she said.

Pete’s Plumbing and Heating owner Pete Graffeo said the salty water could have a negative impact on homes.

“It just depends on how old your systems are, how much salt actually got into them, how much is lingering,” Graffeo said. “There’s no way for you as an individual to prevent it rather than to turn your system off.”

Graffeo said he doesn’t know if the salt water issue will be long-term or short-term.

“Obviously at some point, it’s gonna be back to normal and you’re gonna have clean water flowing through your systems again,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Latest News

Police lights and caution tape.f
Woman dies after being fatally stabbed in New Orleans East, police say
New Orleans residents preparing for saltwater wedge to enter the area
New Orleans residents preparing for saltwater wedge to enter the area
Police lights
Woman shot multiple times near MidCity on I-10, police say
The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October