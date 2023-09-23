New Orleans residents preparing for saltwater wedge to enter the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The saltwater wedge flowing up the Mississippi River has the city of New Orleans under a state of emergency. The Army Corps of Engineers expects the wedge to be in the New Orleans area by Oct. 28.

It already has residents like Fallon Lambert concerned. lambert said she wonders how salt water will impact her family.

“It does make me a little nervous for what’s to come,” Lambert said.

She said she’s also scared of the salt impacting her washing machine and pipes.

“It’s going to be like we have a hurricane with great weather,” she said.

Pete’s Plumbing and Heating owner Pete Graffeo said the salty water could have a negative impact on homes.

“It just depends on how old your systems are, how much salt actually got into them, how much is lingering,” Graffeo said. “There’s no way for you as an individual to prevent it rather than to turn your system off.”

Graffeo said he doesn’t know if the salt water issue will be long-term or short-term.

“Obviously at some point, it’s gonna be back to normal and you’re gonna have clean water flowing through your systems again,” he said.

