BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints give Granderson four-year extension that guarantees $35.3 million, ESPN reports

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson, shown in this 2021 file photo, agreed on a four-year, $52...
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson, shown in this 2021 file photo, agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension that includes a guarantee of $35.3 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Sept. 23). (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and defensive end Carl Granderson have agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, ESPN reported Saturday (Sept. 23).

The deal first was reported by ESPN’s Mike Garafolo. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that a source told him the deal includes $35.3 million in guaranteed money.

Granderson joined the Saints in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming.

He enters Sunday’s game at Green Bay tied for fifth in the NFL in quarterback pressures with 11, one behind teammate Cameron Jordan and two behind league leader Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October

Latest News

Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
GAME DAY PREVIEW: Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller likely to make debut at Green Bay Sunday
GAME DAY PREVIEW: Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller to make debut at Green Bay Sunday
GAME DAY PREVIEW: Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller to make debut at Green Bay Sunday
Saints Packers Preview
FILE - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs stands on the field before a preseason NFL...
Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs tears ACL in practice. It’s a blow for a defense off to a great start