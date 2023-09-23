BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge

A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning crash on the Highway 11 bridge, where authorities were searching the water for a missing driver.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man was arrested and booked with negligent homicide following the death of a New Orleans driver who struck his abandoned vehicle early Saturday (Sept. 23) on the Highway 11 bridge in St. Tammany Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities said 34-year-old Antoine Lewis of New Orleans was driving northbound on the bridge in his 2018 Ram 1500 when he collided with the rear of an abandoned 2004 Ford F-350 with an attached box trailer. The Ford had been left unattended in the northbound lane for unknown reasons.

Lewis, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said the driver of the Ford -- 54-year-old Hector Garcia of Slidell -- had abandoned the vehicle and trailer on the bridge and gotten a ride off the bridge in another vehicle before the collision occurred.

Garcia was booked early Sunday with negligent homicide, aggravated obstruction of a highway, operating a vehicle without required equipment or in an unsafe condition and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Negligent homicide is punishable by up to five years in state prison upon conviction in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police Troop L is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Latest News

Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
fire
Fire breaks out at Tulane Ave hotel; no injuries reported
Tropical Storm Philippe.
Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic
Police lights and caution tape.f
Woman dies after being fatally stabbed in New Orleans East, police say