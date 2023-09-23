BBB Accredited Business
St. Tammany deputies searching for driver in water after Hwy. 11 bridge crash

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deployed its marine division to the scene of a crash...
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deployed its marine division to the scene of a crash early Saturday (Sept. 23) at the Highway 11 bridge.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A water search was underway Saturday (Sept. 23) around the Highway 11 bridge, where authorities said a driver was missing after an early morning vehicle crash.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said its marine division had been summoned to the crash scene by Louisiana State Police, and that the Highway 11 bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic.

Circumstances of the wreck, including the time it occurred, were unclear, but a Fox 8 viewer sent images showing first responders were working the scene in darkness before sunrise.

The STPSO said in a social media post, “The operator of a disabled vehicle was involved in a crash early this morning and is unaccounted for and thought to have possibly gone into the water.”

A State Police spokesperson described the water search as “precautionary.”

