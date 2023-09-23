Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina on Saturday morning.
The storm came onshore around 5:20 AM with sustained winds up to 70 miles per hour. Ophelia is expected to remain a weaker tropical storm through Sunday morning before becoming post-tropical at the start of the week.
Ophelia is bringing storm surge and flooding to North Carolina on Saturday morning along with gusty winds and a few tornadoes. Tropical storm watches are in effect from North Carolina up through Delaware. The system is expected to weaken substantially by the end of the weekend.
In the mid-Atlantic, we are monitoring another wave with a high chance of developing into a tropical system this weekend. The storm is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean in the Atlantic waters before making a northeast turn.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.