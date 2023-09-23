BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina on Saturday morning.

The storm came onshore around 5:20 AM with sustained winds up to 70 miles per hour. Ophelia is expected to remain a weaker tropical storm through Sunday morning before becoming post-tropical at the start of the week.

Ophelia Cone
Ophelia Cone(WVUE)

Ophelia is bringing storm surge and flooding to North Carolina on Saturday morning along with gusty winds and a few tornadoes. Tropical storm watches are in effect from North Carolina up through Delaware. The system is expected to weaken substantially by the end of the weekend.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(WVUE)

In the mid-Atlantic, we are monitoring another wave with a high chance of developing into a tropical system this weekend. The storm is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean in the Atlantic waters before making a northeast turn.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, Sept. 23
This weekend
It’s the first day of fall, but it doesn’t feel like it
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia off the mid-Atlantic coast producing winds just below hurricane force
A hot weekend ahead.
Summer tries to hang on for the first weekend of fall