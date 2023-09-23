What a nice summer we’re having this fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Above normal temperatures and spotty storms stick around for a while as Mother Nature hasn’t caught on that its calendar fall yet.

Sunday will heat to the low to mid 90s with a muggy feel by the afternoon. With an average high this time of year at 87, this will be considered well above normal. There’s a small chance for late-day storms but the chances remain very low.

By Monday, a cool front will drop down from the north. It won’t cool us down, but it will provide a 30-40% chance of storms. Highs will still return to the low 90s.

We’ll carry daily chances for summer-like storms through much of next week as highs will eventually cool to the upper 80s by Thursday.

The Tropics

Tropical Storm Philippe has officially formed in the Atlantic. It is located roughly 1,500 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles and poses no threat to land with its forecast path to stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is forecast to become a depression overnight and move through much of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds through early Monday morning.

